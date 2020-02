Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• February 18, 2020 5:33 pm

Top-seeded Central Aroostook of Mars Hill scored the final 21 points of the first half en route to a 72-48 victory over ninth seed Stearns of Millinocket in Tuesday’s Class C North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Central Aroostook, 15-4, will face No. 4 George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill, 18-2, in Friday’s 7 p.m. semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center.

Stearns wound up 10-10.