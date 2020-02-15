Tourney Time
February 16, 2020
Tourney Time Latest News | Tourney Time | Bangor Metro | ICE Facility | Today's Paper
Tourney Time

Deer Isle-Stonington girls secure D North semifinal berth over Schenck

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Driving to the hoop is Deer Isle-Stonigton's Kaylee Morey, left, while guarded closely by Schenck's Kristin Russell during Saturday night's Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
By Pete Warner, BDN Staff

Deer Isle-Stonington closed out Saturday’s basketball tournament action at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor with a 43-40 Class D North quarterfinal victory over Schenck of East Millinocket.

The No. 2 Mariners improved to 17-2 and face the Katahdin-Washburn winner in a 2 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 20. Deer Isle-Stonington also had beaten No. 7 Schenck in two regular-season contests.

The Wolverines finished the season at 8-11.

Neither team could establish enough offensive consistency to gain a substantial advantage in the first half. The Mariners’ largest lead came at 9-5, while the Wolverines’ biggest edge on the scoreboard was two points.

Schenck was able to attack off the dribble and get to the foul line, where it made seven of 10. Deer Isle-Stonington utilized some nice interior passing to get some close-range baskets.

However, consistency was an issue for both teams as the Mariners had nine turnovers against Schenck’s 1-2-2 zone and man sets, while the Wolverines committed seven miscues going against player-to-player defense.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like