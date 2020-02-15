Deer Isle-Stonington girls secure D North semifinal berth over Schenck

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 15, 2020 10:20 pm

Deer Isle-Stonington closed out Saturday’s basketball tournament action at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor with a 43-40 Class D North quarterfinal victory over Schenck of East Millinocket.

The No. 2 Mariners improved to 17-2 and face the Katahdin-Washburn winner in a 2 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 20. Deer Isle-Stonington also had beaten No. 7 Schenck in two regular-season contests.

The Wolverines finished the season at 8-11.

Neither team could establish enough offensive consistency to gain a substantial advantage in the first half. The Mariners’ largest lead came at 9-5, while the Wolverines’ biggest edge on the scoreboard was two points.

Schenck was able to attack off the dribble and get to the foul line, where it made seven of 10. Deer Isle-Stonington utilized some nice interior passing to get some close-range baskets.

However, consistency was an issue for both teams as the Mariners had nine turnovers against Schenck’s 1-2-2 zone and man sets, while the Wolverines committed seven miscues going against player-to-player defense.