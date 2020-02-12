Bangor girls advance to AA North semifinals

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 12, 2020 6:26 pm

The Bangor High School Rams advanced to the semifinals of the Class AA North basketball tournament on Wednesday evening with a 50-31 victory over Lewiston at Red Barry Gym in Bangor.

Third seed Bangor (13-6) moves on to the semifinals for a 2 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. The Rams will play No. 2 Portland (16-3).

Sixth-seeded Lewiston finished the season at 5-14, which included two regular-season losses to Bangor.

In a turnover-filled first half, Bangor built a 26-9 lead but the Blue Devils responded by rattling off a 10-2 run to close out the half and pull within 28-19.

Bangor outscored Lewiston 11-4 in the third period to build a comfortable 39-23 lead and the Rams were never threatened.