Shead holds off Wisdom girls in D North quarterfinals

The fourth-seeded Shead High School girls advanced to the Class D North semifinals with a hard-fought 39-34 win over youthful Wisdom High School of St. Agatha at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Monday afternoon.
Shead, now 13-6, will take on the winner of the game between top seed Southern Aroostook (18-0) and No. 8 Ashland (9-10) in Thursday’s 3:30 semifinal.
Wisdom, which has three freshmen, two eighth-graders and two juniors on its seven-player roster, wound up 11-8.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Captain Kiesha Scott laughs with her Shead teammates after a play during the Class D North quarterfinal on Feb. 17.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Captain Halle Sullivan passes to her teammate as Wisdom defenders close in during the Class D North quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 17.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Wisdom Captain Abigail Lerman leaps as Shead's Halle Sullivan looks to pass during the Class D North girls basketball quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 17.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Shead Captain Halle Sullivan battles past Wisdom guard Lilly Ray during the Class D North girls basketball quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 17.
