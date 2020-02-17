Shead holds off Wisdom girls in D North quarterfinals

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• February 17, 2020 3:23 pm

Updated: February 17, 2020 3:34 pm

The fourth-seeded Shead High School girls advanced to the Class D North semifinals with a hard-fought 39-34 win over youthful Wisdom High School of St. Agatha at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Monday afternoon.

Shead, now 13-6, will take on the winner of the game between top seed Southern Aroostook (18-0) and No. 8 Ashland (9-10) in Thursday’s 3:30 semifinal.

Wisdom, which has three freshmen, two eighth-graders and two juniors on its seven-player roster, wound up 11-8.

