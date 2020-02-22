Controversial 3-pointer lifts Dexter past CAHS to C North boys basketball title

Staff Photo/Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Staff Photo/Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

Parker Ponte’s controversial 3-pointer from the left wing as time expired lifted undefeated Dexter past top-ranked Central Aroostook of Mars Hill 50-47 in the Class C North boys basketball final on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Center.

Some replays and still photos after the game showed that the shot may have left Ponte’s shooting hand after the lights on the backboard came on indicating that time had expired, but there is no provision for replay in Maine high school basketball.

The National Federation of State High School Associations, which oversees interscholastic athletics around the country including Maine, has a provision for member states to allow for the use of instant replay in basketball only at the end of regulation play or overtime of a state championship game.

The Maine Principals’ Association has not adopted that provision.

Trailing 48-47 in the final seconds, Dexter got possession and worked the ball into the frontcourt against Central Aroostook defensive pressure.

The Tigers’ Nathan Richards passed to Ponte on the left wing behind the 3-point arc, and Ponte took one dribble and took a jump shot that turned out to be his only points of the game as the orange box light behind the backboard came on and the buzzer sounded.

After a brief discussion the shot was ruled good and the game ended.

“They played tough defense, honestly, and I took one dribble and pulled up,” said Ponte, whose 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left on Friday lifted Dexter to its 55-52 semifinal victory over Fort Kent.

“I wasn’t sure if it was going to count because it was so close to the buzzer, and that’s all that was going through my mind when it went in. then my teammates tackled me and I knew it was going to be good.”

It was the second game-winner by the junior guard in as many nights, as Ponte made the game-winning basket with 2.7 seconds left in Dexter’s 55-52 semifinal win over Fort Kent on Friday.

Brett Kusnierz led Dexter with 17 points and Haedyn Guenther added nine.

Ethan Pryor paced Central Aroostook with 12 points and Josh Thomas added 10.

Dexter (21-0) advances to next Saturday’s 8:45 p.m. state final against the winner of the Class C South championship game between defending state champion and top-seeded Winthrop and No. 2 Waynflete of Portland, both 19-1.

Dexter, which captured its first regional title since 2005, had advanced to this year’s final with a pair of three-point tournament wins over No. 7 Central of Corinth iand No. 3 Fort Kent and ends its season at 20-1.

Central Aroostook had reached the final with a 72-48 quarterfinal victory over No. 9 Stearns of Millinocket and a 60-58 overtime win over No. 4 George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill in Friday night’s semifinal.

Dexter buried four 3-pointers — two by Brett Kusnierz and one each from Robbie Dorman and Will Kusnierz — during a 14-0 second-quarter run that propelled the Tigers to a 25-14 halftime lead.

Central Aroostook committed just six turnovers during the game’s first 16 minutes but four of the empty possessions were player-control fouls — three drawn by Dexter’s Haedyn Guenther.

Ethan Pryor kept the Panthers as close as they remained by the break as he scored eight points, six during the second quarter.

But Central Aroostook made just 5 of its 21 first-half shots and were 3 of 7 from the free-throw line.

The Panthers answered Dexter’s halfcourt man-to-man defense with trapping pressure in the third quarter, and the tactic produced nine Tiger turnovers as the Panthers rallied within 34-32 by the end of the period.

Bradbury also got going offensively, with the 1,000-point career scoring making 3 of his four field-goal tries in period after being held to one first-half free throw.

Central Aroostook’s defensive pressure took a cumulative toll, with the Panthers finally grabbing the lead on a drive by Pryor with 2:47 left.

That was the start of a 6-0 run that pushed the Panthers’ lead to 48-44 on a Josh Thomas layup with 1:50 to go.

Brett Kusnierz hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game to draw Dexter back within a single point with 1:23 left.