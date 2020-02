Stock photo | Pixabay Stock photo | Pixabay

• February 20, 2020 8:23 pm

The second-seeded Waynflete boys basketball team defeated Boothbay Region 53-41 to advance to the Class C South regional finals at the Augusta Civic Center.

Waynflete (18-1) of Portland will play the winner of No. 1 Winthrop (18-1) and No. 4 North Yarmouth Acad. (15-4) on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Boothbay falls to 15-5 on the season.