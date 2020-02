Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• February 20, 2020 3:19 pm

Defending state champion Boothbay Region advanced to the Class C South girls regional final on Thursday with a 46-32 victory over Traip Academy of Kittery at the Augusta Civic Center.

The second-seeded Seahawks (18-2) take on the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between No. 1 Winthrop (17-2) and No. 5 Old Orchard Beach (15-5) in Saturday’s 6 p.m. championship game in Augusta.

Traip Academy, the No. 11 seed, completed its season at 10-10.