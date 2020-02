Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 15, 2020 3:23 pm

Top seed Freeport earned a 37-32 victory over No. 8 Cape Elizabeth in a Class B South quarterfinal game at the Portland Expo on Saturday.

The Falcons (15-4) now play No. 5 Yarmouth in a 3:30 p.m. semifinal on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Expo.

The Capers end the season with an 8-11.