Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 14, 2020 7:00 pm

Seventh seeded Cape Elizabeth upset second-seeded Spruce Mountain on 44-35 on Friday night.

Cape Elizabeth carries an 8-11 record into its semifinal matchup against No. 6 Wells. They will play at the Portland Expo Center on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. Spruce Mountain ends its season with a 14-5 record

Both teams were eliminated in the 2019 tournament quarterfinals.