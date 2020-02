Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• February 12, 2020 7:56 pm

The eighth ranked Mt. Ararat girls’ basketball team defeated Fryeburg Academy 58-45 in a Class A South preliminary game.

Mt. Ararat advances to the quarterfinal with a record of 9-9. Fryeburg Academy falls to 3-16 on the season.

Mt. Ararat will tip off against No. 1 Greeley on Monday, Feb. 17 at 8:30 p.m. at the Portland Expo Center.

Both teams reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 tournament.