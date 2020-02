Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 19, 2020 9:10 pm

The York boys basketball team scraped by to the Class A South regional title game with a 59-57 win over Greely on Wednesday at the Portland Expo Center.

The first-seeded Wildcats will play No. 3 Falmouth on Friday, Feb. 21 at 8:15 p.m.

York carries a perfect 20-0 record into the finals at the Portland Expo Center. Greely falls to 15-5 on the season.