• February 12, 2020 10:17 pm

Central High School of Corinth picked up its 13th victory of the season by beating Calais 68-56 in a Class C North boys prelim contest on Wednesday night.

The seventh-seeded Red Devils (13-6) draw No. 2 Dexter (18-0) in an 11 a.m. quarterfinal on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Tenth seed Calais closed out the season at 11-8.