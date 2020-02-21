Hampden Academy girls beat Gardiner to win 3rd Class A North championship in a row

Josh O'Donnell | BDN Josh O'Donnell | BDN

• February 21, 2020 7:25 pm

Alydia Brillant scored 11 of her team-high 15 points in the second half as the Hampden Academy girls basketball team won its third consecutive Class A North championship with a 43-37 victory over Gardiner at the Augusta Civic Center on Friday night.

Hampden (20-1) will play for the state championship at 1 p.m. next Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland against the winner of Friday’s Class A South final between two-time defending state champion and top-seeded Greely of Cumberland Center (19-1) and No. 3 Marshwood of South Berwick (17-3).

Greely defeated Hampden in each of the last two state finals, 53-38 in 2018 and 54-42 in 2019.

The Broncos will be seeking their second state championship in program history, having previously win the gold ball in 1976.

Second-seeded Gardiner ends its season at 17-4.

Would be first regional title since 1975 when Gardiner went on to win the inaugural Class A state tournament.

Hampden defeated Gardiner 38-31 in their only regular-season this winter on Feb 3.

Gardiner held a 19-17 lead after a first half when neither team could get started offensively.

The teams combined for 22 turnovers over the first 16 minutes of play, with Bailey Poore ultimately making the difference for Gardiner by working her way to the basket for 13 points.

Gardiner’s cause was hurt by early foul trouble to Gruber, who picked up two fouls in the first quarter and her third shortly after returning to the game five minutes into the second period.

Hampden struggled to attack offensively while Gruber was in the game, but had more success in her absence.

The Broncos trailed 8-4 after the first quarter before Isabella McLaughlin — initially announced as injured and unable to play — came off the Hampden bench to hit a 3-pointer and a drive to give her team its first lead at 9-8 two minutes into the second period.

Gardiner answered with seven straight points as Kassidy Collins worked the paint for an inside basket and Poore converted two fast breaks into a layup and a three-point play as the Tigers took their biggest lead at 15-9.

The lead was still six points at 17-11 before Hampden tied the game on 3-pointers by Emma Haskell and Amelia McLaughlin before a second-chance hoop by Poore gave Gardiner a two-point intermission lead.

A 3-pointer by Amelia McLaughlin 2:09 into the third quarter gave Hampden a 23-21 lead — the first of three lead changes and two ties during a third quarter that ended with the Broncos making four free throws for a 31-28 lead.

Hampden never trailed in the fourth quarter, leading by four points on four different occasions.