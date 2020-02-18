George Stevens Academy boys top Fort Fairfield in C North quarterfinals

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• February 18, 2020 3:39 pm

Updated: February 18, 2020 3:50 pm

George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill took its accustomed place in the Class C North semifinals by virtue of a 67-39 victory over Fort Fairfield on Tuesday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The fourth-seeded Eagles (18-2) await the winner of the game matching No. 1 Central Aroostook (14-4) against No. 9 Stearns (10-9) for an 8:30 p.m. semifinal on Friday.

Fort Fairfield, the No. 5 seed, bowed out at 13-7.

