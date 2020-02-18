George Stevens Academy boys top Fort Fairfield in C North quarterfinals
Fort Fairfield center Kadin Barnes, left, tries to maintain control of the ball as George Stevens' Teague Smallidge reaches during the Class C North boys basketball quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 18.
By Pete Warner, BDN Staff •
February 18, 2020 3:39 pm Updated:
February 18, 2020 3:50 pm
George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill took its accustomed place in the Class C North semifinals by virtue of a 67-39 victory over Fort Fairfield on Tuesday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
The fourth-seeded Eagles (18-2) await the winner of the game matching No. 1 Central Aroostook (14-4) against No. 9 Stearns (10-9) for an 8:30 p.m. semifinal on Friday.
Fort Fairfield, the No. 5 seed, bowed out at 13-7.
George Stevens Academy guard David Gadsby shoots the ball during the Class C North boys basketball quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 18.
George Stevens Academy captain Caden Mattson shoots a free throw during the Class C North boys basketball quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 18.
A ball flies past George Stevens Academy and Fort Fairfield players during the first half of the Class C North boys basketball quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 18.
George Stevens Academy guard David Gadsby looks for an open player during the Class C North boys basketball quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 18.
