Defending B North champ Caribou boys cruise past Old Town

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 19, 2020 9:58 pm

The Caribou Vikings moved a step closer toward defending their regional title on Wednesday night, posting a 73-32 Class B North boys basketball semifinal victory over Old Town at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Top seed Caribou takes a 19-1 record into Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. regional championship game against No. 2 Ellsworth, a 54-34 winner over Washington Academy in Friday’s other semifinal.

The 12th-ranked Coyotes finished the season at 11-10.

Caribou prevailed in the only regular-season meeting against Old Town, winning 78-58 on Feb. 1 at Old Town.