Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 17, 2020 8:41 pm

The fourth-seeded Gray-New Gloucester girls basketball team defeated Brunswick 50-37 to earn a spot in the Class A South semifinals.

The 13-6 Patriots will play the winner of first-seeded Greely and No. 8 Mount Ararat at the Portland Expo Center on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 3:30 p.m.

Fifth-seeded Brunswick will end its season with a 16-4 record.