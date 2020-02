Batistaya | Creative Commons Batistaya | Creative Commons

• February 22, 2020 2:56 pm

The Greenville Lakers earned their second straight Class D South girls title on Saturday, posting a 45-24 victory over Valley of Bingham at the Augusta Civic Center.

The top-seeded Lakers, who improved to 19-2, will take on North winner and two-time defending state champion Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook, in the 1 p.m. state title game on Saturday, Feb. 29, in Augusta.

Third-seeded Valley wound up 10-11.