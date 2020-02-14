Washington Academy boys defeat Maine Central Institute in B North quarterfinal

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

February 14, 2020

The No. 3 Washington Academy boys held off a strong push by No. 6 Maine Central Institute 56-45 Friday evening in a Class B North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.

The Raiders of East Machias improve to 14-5 on the season and advance to the semifinals where they will take on winner of No. 2 Ellsworth (15-3) versus No. 7 Winslow (11-7) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Washington Academy was eliminated in the semifinals last year by eventual state champ Caribou.

MCI of Pittsfield ends its season with a 12-7 mark.

