Washington Academy boys defeat Maine Central Institute in B North quarterfinal
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Washington Academy's Cecil Gray, middle, is about to get the ball knocked away by Maine Central Institute's Ryan Friend during Friday night's Class B North quarterfinal. Trailing on the play is MCI's Harrison Sites.
The No. 3 Washington Academy boys held off a strong push by No. 6 Maine Central Institute 56-45 Friday evening in a Class B North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
The Raiders of East Machias improve to 14-5 on the season and advance to the semifinals where they will take on winner of No. 2 Ellsworth (15-3) versus No. 7 Winslow (11-7) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Washington Academy was eliminated in the semifinals last year by eventual state champ Caribou.
MCI of Pittsfield ends its season with a 12-7 mark.
Cecil Gray of Washington Academy, right, lunges for the ball to keep it from going out of bounds during Friday night's Class B North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
Washington Academy's Andon Woods, right, lofts a shot over Maine Central Institute's Owen Williams during Friday night's Class B North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
Washington Academy's Evan Ackley, right, puts up a shot over the outstretched arms of Maine Central Institute's Harrison Sites during Friday night's Class B North quarterfinal.
