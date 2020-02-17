Tourney Time
February 17, 2020
Tourney Time

Southern Aroostook rolls past Ashland in D Girls quarterfinal

Natalie Williams | BDN
Southern Aroostook guard Madison Russell charges down the court during the Class D North girls basketball quarterfinal game against Ashland at the Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 17.
By Joseph Cyr, Houlton Pioneer Times

This story will be updated.

The state title defense for the Southern Aroostook girls basketball team began in earnest Monday as the No. 1 Warriors of Dyer Brook blasted past No. 8 Ashland 77-22 in a Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.

Southern Aroostook (19-0 overall), the two-time defending Class D champs, smothered Ashland with a pressing defense and fast paced offense that proved too much for the Hornets.

The Warriors advance to the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 4 Shead.

Southern Aroostook handily beat Ashland twice during the regular season — winning 82-34 at Ashland and 61-7 at Dyer Brook. Going back to last season, the Warriors have won 30 consecutive games.

Ashland ends its season with a 9-11 record.

