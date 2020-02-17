Southern Aroostook rolls past Ashland in D Girls quarterfinal

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• February 17, 2020 5:05 pm

This story will be updated.

The state title defense for the Southern Aroostook girls basketball team began in earnest Monday as the No. 1 Warriors of Dyer Brook blasted past No. 8 Ashland 77-22 in a Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.

Southern Aroostook (19-0 overall), the two-time defending Class D champs, smothered Ashland with a pressing defense and fast paced offense that proved too much for the Hornets.

The Warriors advance to the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 4 Shead.

Southern Aroostook handily beat Ashland twice during the regular season — winning 82-34 at Ashland and 61-7 at Dyer Brook. Going back to last season, the Warriors have won 30 consecutive games.

Ashland ends its season with a 9-11 record.