Bangor boys claim AA North quarterfinal win over Oxford Hills

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• February 12, 2020 8:06 pm

Defending Class AA state champion Bangor took the first step toward a possible berth in the title game on Wednesday with a 79-55 quarterfinal victory over Oxford Hills of South Paris at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor.

The second-seeded Rams (16-3) move on to a 3:30 p.m. semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland against the winner of Wednesday’s prelim between No. 3 Deering and No. 6 Cheverus.

Seventh seed Oxford Hills finished the season with a 4-15 record.

Senior center Sam Martin led Bangor with game-high totals of 30 points and 18 rebounds while senior forward Henry Westrich scored 25 points and Andrew Szwez added 16 points and 14 boards.

Colby Huckins paced Oxford Hills with 19 points.

Martin scored 10 points on 5 of 7 shooting in the first quarter as Bangor built a 23-15 lead.

The Rams began the contest looking to get the ball inside to the 6-foot-8 center, and a young Oxford Hills team had no answer early in the contest, especially with Westrich and Szwez adding five points each early in the contest.

Oxford Hills adjusted defensively with some success during the second quarter as the Vikings were more effective in limiting Martin’s low-post touches.

The Vikings drew as close as 29-22 on two free throws by Colby Huckins with 1:09 left in the second quarter, but Bangor coach Brad Libby re-inserted Westrich — who had sat momentarily after drawing his second foul — into the lineup and he buried a 3-pointer and a fast-break layup on back-to-back possessions to give the Rams a 34-22 halftime cushion.

Oxford Hills hung around for much of the second half, pulling to within 53-46 on a runner by Huckins with 7:05 left in the game.

But