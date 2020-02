Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• February 15, 2020 3:18 pm

Forest Hills of Jackman took another step toward defending its Class D boys state title with a 86-29 South quarterfinal victory over Seacoast Christian Academy of South Berwick at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday.

The No. 1-seeded Tigers (19-0) play No. 4 Temple Academy (9-10) in an 11:30 a.m. semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Augusta Civic Center.

Eighth seed Seacoast Christian finishes the season at 4-15.