Hampden boys come from behind to defeat Brewer, advance to A North finals

Josh O'Donnell | BDN Josh O'Donnell | BDN

• February 19, 2020 10:21 pm

Sophomore center T.J. Henaghan’s three-point play with 17 seconds left lifted top-ranked Hampden to a 54-52 victory over Brewer in a Class A North boys basketball semifinal at the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday night.

The win advances coach Russ Bartlett’s club (19-1) to Friday’s 7:45 p.m. regional final against No. 2 Cony of Augusta (16-4), a 77-52 winner over No. 3 Medomak Valley of Waldoboro.

The Broncos defeated Cony twice during the regular season, 79-62 at Hampden on Dec. 16 and 81-76 at Augusta on Jan. 18, and topped Medomak Valley 80-61 on Jan. 24 in their lone meeting of the winter.

Fifth-seeded Brewer finished its season at 13-7 after reaching the semifinals for the second straight year.

Brewer had taken a 52-51 lead on a drive by Trevor Pearson in the late going, then Henaghen scored and was fouled after rebounding the miss of a Brayden Cole shot.

The free throw gave Hampden a two-point lead, but that edge nearly evaporated when Brewer corralled an offensive rebound and got it to Kyle Goodrich, who made a 3-pointer — just after the Witches had called timeout with 2.8 seconds left.

Brewer then inbounded the ball to Pearson, whose shot over the 6-foot-7 Henaghen bounced off the rim as time expired.

Henaghen finished with a game-high 18 points for Hampden, while Bryce Lausier scored 13 points and Cole added 13.

Colby Smith scored 15 points and Pearson finished with 13 for Brewer.

Smith, normally more of a distributor as Brewer’s point guard, was the aggressor offensively in the first half.

The sophomore made all four of his field-goal attempts — one a 3-pointer — and went 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to score a game-high 15 points as the Witches built a 33-27 halftime advantage.

Hampden sophomore center T.J. Henaghen scored nine points during a free-flowing first quarter, but Smith had 12 as Brewer emerged with a 20-19 lead after the opening eight minutes of play.

The back-and-forth continued, with a Brayden Cole 3-pointer giving Hampden a 27-25 lead before Brewer scored the final eight points of the second period for a 33-27 lead.

A 3-pointer by Brady Saunders ignited the run, then Pearson made two free throws before Huff beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer from the right of the key.

Brewer took its largest lead of the game at 45-36 on a Goodrich 3-pointer followed by a Huff free throw midway through the third quarter, but an 8-2 run by Hampden pulled the Broncos within 47-44 at the end of the period.