Josh O'Donnell | BDN

• February 19, 2020 4:56 pm

The girls of Hampden Academy are returning to the Class A North regional finals after defeating No. 4 Lawrence 45-33 in the semifinals at the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday.

Hampden Academy (19-1) won the regional title in 2019 but fell to Greely 54-42 in the state championship game.

Hampden will go on to face No. 2 Gardiner (17-3) in the regional crown.

Lawrence ends its season with a 12-8 record.