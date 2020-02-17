Tourney Time
February 17, 2020
Tourney Time

Easton tops Van Buren in D North boys quarterfinal

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Soaring into the air for the rebound is Easton's Camden Michaud during Monday's Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Defending is Van Buren's Luc Perreault.
By Ernie Clark, BDN Staff
Updated:

The Easton Bears used a second-half surge to top third-ranked Van Buren 56-48 on Monday morning in a Class D North boys basketball quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.

The quarterfinal victory advances coach Brad Trask’s sixth-seeded club (13-6) to Thursday’s 7 p.m. semifinal against the winner of Monday’s second quarterfinal between defending regional champion and No. 2 seed Schenck of East Millinocket (15-3) and No. 7 Deer Isle-Stonington (12-6).

Van Buren ends its season with a 15-4 record.

Van Buren's Casey Bellamy soars to the basket Monday morning as Easton's Matt Pangburn tries to block the shot from behind during the Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Easton limited Van Buren to just 19 second-half points after trailing by three at intermission and made its last 10 free throws over the game’s final two minutes to put the game away.

Senior guard Matt Pangburn led Easton with 20 points while Austin Carver scored 14 and Kooper Kinney added nine.

Junior point guard Isaiah Morales led Van Buren with 11 points before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter. Blake Martin and Luc Perreault added nine points each for the Crusaders while Henry Hebert scored eight.

Van Buren, which reached the quarterfinals as the No. 8 seed last winter, had defeated Easton twice during the regular season, 45-33 at Van Buren last Dec. 18 and 63-54 at Easton on Jan. 16.

About to dive on the loose ball are Van Buren's Henry Hebert, left, and Easton's Matt Pangburn during Monday's Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Van Buren held a 29-26 lead at the end of an exciting, back-and-forth first half.

Easton’s first three field goals came from beyond the arc, two by Matt Pangburn and the third by Austin Carver, as the Bears jumped out to a 9-2 lead midway through the opening quarter.

But Van Buren adjusted its zone defense to account for Easton’s 3-point shooters, and the Crusaders began to take control with a dominance of the backboards on both ends with Casey Bellamy leading the way.

Easton's Austin Carver leaps into the air in jubilation as the Easton boys upset Van Buren 56-48 during Monday's Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Easton maintained a 13-10 lead entering the second period, but two quick 3-pointers by Morales and a third by Henry Hebert gave Van Buren a 19-15 lead.

Hebert added another 3-pointer, as did teammate Emmanuel Deschaine, as the Crusaders maintained a narrow edge at intermission.

Easton came out much stronger on the backboards after intermission, and that not only gave the Bears a few second chances but also limited Van Buren’s offensive opportunities.

Easton held Van Buren to just five third-quarter points, with two free throws and a 15-foot jumper by Pangburn late in the period giving the Bears a 35-34 lead entering the fourth quarter

Lining up his shot is Van Buren's Emmanuel Deschaine during Monday's Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Defending is Easton's Kody Carter.
Van Buren's Isaiah Morales, right, tries to dribble around Easton's Matt Pangburn during Monday's Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Easton coach Brad Trask, left, speaks to Kyle Flewelling on the sideline during Monday's Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

