Old town stuns Houlton boys B North prelim

• February 12, 2020 7:42 pm

HOULTON, Maine — The No. 12 Old Town boys basketball team pulled off a thrilling 63-62 victory over Houlton on Wednesday night.

The Coyotes (10-9 overall) advance to the Class B North quarterfinals 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 against No. 4 Hermon (12-6) at the Cross Insurance Center.

No. 5 Houlton ends its season with a 13-6 overall record.