Old town stuns Houlton boys B North prelim
By Joseph Cyr, Houlton Pioneer Times •
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Members of the Houlton boys basketball team swarm Shire Keegan Gentle, far right, after he slammed a dunk in Wednesday's Class B North prelim.
HOULTON, Maine — The No. 12 Old Town boys basketball team pulled off a thrilling 63-62 victory over Houlton on Wednesday night.
The Coyotes (10-9 overall) advance to the Class B North quarterfinals 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 against No. 4 Hermon (12-6) at the Cross Insurance Center.
No. 5 Houlton ends its season with a 13-6 overall record.
...
