Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

• February 11, 2020 5:30 pm

Sixth-seeded Winslow moved into the quarterfinals of the Class B North tournament on Tuesday with a 56-35 victory over No. 11 Caribou at Winslow High School.

The Black Raiders (14-5) move on to face No. 3 Presque Isle (15-3) in Friday’s 3:30 p.m. quarterfinal game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The Vikings finish the season at 6-13.

Winslow advanced to the semifinals of the 2019 tournament.