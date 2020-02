Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• February 14, 2020 8:58 pm

Lake Region of Bridgton moved on to the Class B South boys basketball semifinals on Friday night with a 60-37 victory over Mountain Valley of Rumford at the Portland Expo.

The No. 5 seeded team (9-10) plays the winner of the game between No. 1 Maranacook (16-2) and No. 8 Freeport (10-8) in a 7 p.m. semifinal game on Tuesday, Feb. 18, also at the Expo.

Fourth-seeded Mountain Valley finished the season with a 9-10 record.