Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• February 11, 2020 9:00 pm

The No. 13 Richmond girls’ basketball team beat No. 4 Saint Dominic 41-39 in a Class C South preliminary tournament game.

Richmond improves to 8-11 on the season. Saint Dominic of Auburn falls to 14-5. Richmond failed to make it to the quarterfinals of the tournament last season.

Richmond plays No. 5 Old Orchard Beach at 7:30 on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Augusta Civic Center.