David Marino Jr. | BDN David Marino Jr. | BDN

• February 11, 2020 5:51 pm

Updated: February 11, 2020 6:17 pm

ASHLAND, Maine — The Ashland girls basketball team will be going to the state basketball tournament quarterfinals in Bangor after beating Jonesport-Beals 53-37 in a preliminary playoff game on Tuesday.

Though the Royalettes were within striking distance of Ashland at half-time, it was a game largely dominated by the Hornets.

Ashland will play Southern Aroostook at the Cross Center in Bangor on Monday at 3:30 p.m.