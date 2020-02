Batistaya | Creative Commons Batistaya | Creative Commons

• February 12, 2020 9:16 pm

The Mount Abram boys’ basketball team beat Buckfield 70-59 in a Class C South preliminary game.

Mount Abram will move on to the quarterfinals with a 13-6 record. Buckfield ends their season with a record of 8-11

Mount Abram will play No. 2 Waynflete (17-1) at the Augusta Civic Center on Monday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Neither team made the quarterfinals last season.