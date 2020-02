Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 19, 2020 12:40 pm

The Dexter Tigers continued their assault on an undefeated championship season on Wednesday, posting a 39-36 Class C North boys quarterfinal victory over Central of Corinth at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Coach Peter Murray’s second-seeded Tigers (19-0) advance to face No. 3 Fort Kent (16-3), which beat No. 6 Mattanawcook Academy on Wednesday morning.

The No. 7 Red Devils finished up at 13-7.

Dexter had beaten Central twice during the regular season by an average of 16 points.