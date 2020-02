Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 20, 2020 5:04 pm

Top-seeded Oxford Hills of South Paris moved a step closer toward defending its Class AA North title on Thursday with a 54-31 victory over Windham in a semifinal game at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

The top-seeded defending state champion Vikings (19-1) face No. 2 Portland (16-3) in Saturday’s 2 p.m. regional title game at Cross Arena.

Fifth seed Windham wound up 12-7.

Oxford Hills had registered two regular-season victories over the Eagles, including a 76-57 decision on Feb. 4.