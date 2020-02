Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• February 19, 2020 11:14 am

Third-seeded Greenville narrowly edged out No. 2 Rangeley 51-46 on Wednesday at the Augusta Civic Center to earn a spot in the Class D South boys title game.

Greenville (11-9) plays the winner of the Forest Hills vs. Temple Academy game in Saturday’s 2:45 p.m. regional championship contest in Augusta.

Second-seed Rangeley finished the season at 16-4.