Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• February 12, 2020 8:20 pm

Mount Desert Island picked up a 57-47 victory over Mount View of Thorndike in a Class B North boys basketball prelim matchup on Wednesday night at Bar Harbor.

The No. 8 Trojans (8-10) draw top seed Caribou (18-1) for a 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The ninth-ranked Mustangs wind up 9-10.