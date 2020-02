Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 18, 2020 12:45 pm

The Dexter Tigers advanced to the semifinals of the Class C North girls basketball tournament on Tuesday with a 38-35 victory over Narraguagus of Harrington at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Second-seeded Dexter (15-4) moves on to play the winner of the game matching No. 3 Fort Fairfield (17-2) against No. 6 Central Aroostook (15-4) in a 2 p.m. semifinal on Friday.

Narraguagus finished the season with a 17-3 record.