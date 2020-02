David Marino Jr. | The Star-Herald David Marino Jr. | The Star-Herald

• February 12, 2020 8:42 pm

The Fort Fairfield boys’ basketball team beat Penobscot Valley 70-53 to move on to the Class C North quarterfinals.

Number five seeded Fort Fairfield advances to the quarterfinals with a 13-6 record. Twelfth seeded Penobscot Valley ends their season with an 8-11 record.

Fort Fairfield will play the winner of No. 13 Bucksport and No. 4 George Stevens Academy.

Penobscot Valley reached the quarter finals last year but were defeated 72-32 by Houlton.