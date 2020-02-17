Unbeaten Jonesport-Beals boys cruise into Class D North semifinals
Staff Photo/Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Bringing the ball up the floor is Greater Houlton Christian Academy's Silas Graham, left, while guarded by Jonesport Beals' Brady Reynolds during Monday night's Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
Undefeated top seed Jonesport-Beals moved into the Class D North semifinals with a 58-39 victory over ninth seed Greater Houlton Christian Academy in their quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Monday night.
Jonesport-Beals (17-0) takes on fourth seed Machias (10-8) in Thursday’s 8:30 p.m. semifinal.
Jonesport-Beals beat Machias 83-52 and 84-48 in their two regular-season meetings.
