February 18, 2020
Unbeaten Jonesport-Beals boys cruise into Class D North semifinals

Staff Photo/Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Staff Photo/Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Bringing the ball up the floor is Greater Houlton Christian Academy's Silas Graham, left, while guarded by Jonesport Beals' Brady Reynolds during Monday night's Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff

Undefeated top seed Jonesport-Beals moved into the Class D North semifinals with a 58-39 victory over ninth seed Greater Houlton Christian Academy in their quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Monday night.

Jonesport-Beals (17-0) takes on fourth seed Machias (10-8) in Thursday’s 8:30 p.m. semifinal.

Jonesport-Beals beat Machias 83-52 and 84-48 in their two regular-season meetings.

Greater Houlton Christian Academy wound up 9-11.

