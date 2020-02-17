Unbeaten Jonesport-Beals boys cruise into Class D North semifinals

Staff Photo/Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Staff Photo/Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 17, 2020 10:03 pm

Undefeated top seed Jonesport-Beals moved into the Class D North semifinals with a 58-39 victory over ninth seed Greater Houlton Christian Academy in their quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Monday night.

Jonesport-Beals (17-0) takes on fourth seed Machias (10-8) in Thursday’s 8:30 p.m. semifinal.

Jonesport-Beals beat Machias 83-52 and 84-48 in their two regular-season meetings.

Greater Houlton Christian Academy wound up 9-11.