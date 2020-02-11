Houlton girls beat Foxcroft in B North prelim
By Joseph Cyr, Houlton Pioneer Times •
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Foxcroft Academy's Meghan Spooner, left, dribbles past Houlton's Teagan Ewings during Tuesday night's Class B North prelim.
This story will be updated.
HOULTON, Maine — The Houlton Shiretowners earned their way into the Class B North quarterfinals by virtue of a 56-41 victory over Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday night.
Fifth-seeded Houlton (12-7) will face No. 4 Hermon (17-1) in Saturday’s 2 p.m. quarterfinal game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
The 12th-ranked Ponies wound up 6-13.
