Houlton girls beat Foxcroft in B North prelim

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 11, 2020 7:31 pm

This story will be updated.

HOULTON, Maine — The Houlton Shiretowners earned their way into the Class B North quarterfinals by virtue of a 56-41 victory over Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday night.

Fifth-seeded Houlton (12-7) will face No. 4 Hermon (17-1) in Saturday’s 2 p.m. quarterfinal game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The 12th-ranked Ponies wound up 6-13.