February 12, 2020
Houlton girls beat Foxcroft in B North prelim

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Foxcroft Academy's Meghan Spooner, left, dribbles past Houlton's Teagan Ewings during Tuesday night's Class B North prelim.
By Joseph Cyr, Houlton Pioneer Times

HOULTON, Maine — The Houlton Shiretowners earned their way into the Class B North quarterfinals by virtue of a 56-41 victory over Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday night.

Fifth-seeded Houlton (12-7) will face No. 4 Hermon (17-1) in Saturday’s 2 p.m. quarterfinal game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The 12th-ranked Ponies wound up 6-13.

 

