Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• February 11, 2020 8:28 pm

Central Aroostook of Mars Hill secured a Class C North quarterfinal berth on Tuesday night with a 78-37 victory over Searsport at Mars Hill.

The sixth-seeded Panthers (15-4) next play the Fort Fairfield in a 9:30 a.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The 11th-seeded Vikings wound up 8-11.