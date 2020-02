• February 12, 2020 7:50 pm

Edward Little of Auburn advanced to the semifinals of the Class AA North boys basketball semifinals on Wednesday night with a77-22 victory over Portland in Auburn.

The top-seeded Red Eddies (17-2) now tangle with the Windham-Lewiston winner in a 3:30 p.m. semi final on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

No. 8 Portland ends the season at 3-16.