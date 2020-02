Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• February 15, 2020 8:56 pm

Greely of Cumberland Center took another step toward earning its fourth consecutive Class A state title on Saturday with a 56-49 quarterfinal victory over Leavitt of Turner Center at the Portland Expo.

The No. 4 Rangers (15-4) now play the winner of Saturday’s 9 p.m. game pitting No. 1 York (18-0) vs. No. 8 Biddeford (11-8) in the semifinals. That game is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Expo.

Fifth-seeded Leavitt winds up 14-5.