Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 15, 2020 10:26 am

The third-seeded Wells Warriors defeated the No. 6 Lisbon Greyhounds with a 52-26 victory at the Portland Expo to advance to the Class B South semifinals.

The Warriors (13-6) will play at the Portland Expo Tuesday against the winner of the No. 2 Oak Hill (14-4) vs. No. 7 Maranacook (10-8) game.

The Greyhounds ended the season with a record of 11-8.