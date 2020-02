Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 11, 2020 7:18 pm

Eighth-seeded Biddeford defeated No. 9 Fryeburg Academy 57-48 in a preliminary game on Tuesday night in Biddeford.

The Tigers improve to 11-8 and move on to play top-seeded York (18-0) in a 9 p.m. quarterfinal on Saturday at the Portland Expo.

The Raiders finished their season with a 6-13 record.