Staff Photo/Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 22, 2020 8:26 pm

Central Aroostook of Mars Hill knocked off No. 1 Stearns of Millinocket 61-55 on Saturday night to claim the Class C North girtls basketball title at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Sixth seed Central Aroostook (18-4) will play South champion Greenville (18-2) in next Saturday’s 1 p.m. state title game at the Augusta Civic Center.

The top-seeded Minutemen wound up 18-3.