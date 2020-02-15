Brewer tops Messalonskee to advance to A North semifinals

Josh O'Donnell | BDN Josh O'Donnell | BDN

• February 15, 2020 9:07 pm

The Brewer Witches earned their second straight trip to the Class A North boys basketball semifinals with a 63-47 victory over Messalonskee of Oakland at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night.

The quarterfinal win advances coach Ben Goodwin’s club (13-6) to Wednesday’s 8:30 p.m. second-round game against the winner of Saturday’s late game between top-seeded Hampden Academy (18-1) and No. 8 Mt. Blue of Farmington (8-10).

Messalonskee, which did not qualify for postseason play last winter, finished this season with an 11-8 record.

Senior forward Trevor Pearson scored 14 of his team-high 18 points after intermission for Brewer, while Dylan Huff had 12 of his 17 points in the first half.

Freshman Brady Saunders added 10 points while Aaron Newcomb scored seven and Colby Smith added six points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Senior guard Tucker Charles led Messalonskee with 18 points, while Matt Parent had 13.

Each team won on its home court during the regular season, with Messalonskee edging Brewer 55-53 on Dec. 27 and Brewer scoring a 74-62 win on Jan. 9.

But Brewer entered the tournament with six wins in its last seven games while Messalonskee had dropped three straight — albeit to the top three seeds in the division, Hampden Academy, Cony of Augusta and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro.

Brewer never trailed during the opening 16 minutes of play after Aaron Newcomb opened the game with the first of the Witches’ seven 3-pointers in the first half.

Five of those long-range shots came during the second quarter, which began with Brewer building a 25-12 lead only the have Messalonskee rally behind Charles and Parent to draw within 25-21 with two minutes left before the break.

Brewer then scored the last eight points of the half, beginning with a drive into the lane by Colby Smith and followed by back-to-back 3-pointers by Huff and Saunders.

Huff led the way in the first half with 12 points while Saunders came off the bench with seven.

Charles had 10 points and Parent nine for Messalonskee at intermission.

Messalonskee scored the first three points of the second half to pull within 33-24, but two free throws by Pearson and a drive by Smith erased that modest bit of momentum, and the Witches’ lead never went below double digits the rest of the way.