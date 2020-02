Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 15, 2020 10:57 pm

York advanced in the Class A South boys basketball tournament on Saturday, posting a 80-58 victory over Biddeford.

The Wildcats improved to 19-0, earning a date against Greely in a 7:30 p.m. semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Portland Expo.

Eighth-seeded Biddeford finished the season with an 11-9 record.