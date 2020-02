Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• February 18, 2020 7:09 pm

Updated: February 18, 2020 7:10 pm

The second-seeded Boothbay Region girls basketball team beat Sacopee Valley 55-35 to return to the C South semifinals.

The defending state champions will play No. 11 Traip Academy at the Augusta Civic Center on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.

Boothbay Region carries a 17-2 record into the semifinals. Sacopee Valley ends their season with an 11-9 record.