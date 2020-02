Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 18, 2020 8:53 pm

The Old Orchard Beach girls basketball team beat Richmond 45-24 in a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal. Old Orchard Beach advances to the C South semifinals.

They will play the winner of No. 1 Winthrop and No. 9 Carrabec on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 3:30 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.

Old Orchard Beach improves to 15-5 on the season, while Richmond falls to 8-12. In the 2019 quarterfinals, Richmond defeated OOB 33-30.