York boys beat Falmouth in Class A South regional final

York beat Falmouth 52-34 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, securing them a spot in the state championships next weekend.
York moves on with an undefeated 21-0 record, while Falmouth ends its season 16-5.
