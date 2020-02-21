Tourney Time
February 22, 2020
Tourney Time Latest News | Sharon Kennedy | Bangor Metro | Central Maine Power | Today's Paper
Tourney Time

York boys beat Falmouth in Class A South regional final

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
By Hailey Bryant, BDN Staff

York beat Falmouth 52-34 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, securing them a spot in the state championships next weekend.

York moves on with an undefeated 21-0 record, while Falmouth ends its season 16-5.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like