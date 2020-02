J. Smith | Creative Commons license 3.0 J. Smith | Creative Commons license 3.0

• February 13, 2020 7:29 pm

The No. 6 seeded Sanford girls basketball team will advance to the Class AA South semifinals after defeating No. 3 Massabesic 52-45.

Sanford will improve to an 8-11 record, while Massabesic will end the season with an 11-8 record.

Sanford will play No. 2 seeded Scarborough on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Portland Expo Center.

Both Massabesic and Sanford were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2019 tournament.